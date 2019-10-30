Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 112.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 33.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

About BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.