Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6,088.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 622,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 611,966 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,503,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,338,000 after buying an additional 132,063 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 284,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,051,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,452,000 after buying an additional 43,875 shares during the period.

VPL stock opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

