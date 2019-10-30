Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYBG PLC provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offers savings accounts, telephone banking, insurance, investment management, loans, credit cards, cash management accounts, financial planning, mortgage and internet banking. The bank primarily provides its services through retail branches, business banking centres, direct and online banking. It operates under Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and B brands. CYBG PLC is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom. “

Get Cybg alerts:

Shares of CBBYF opened at $1.35 on Monday. Cybg has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

Cybg Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cybg (CBBYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.