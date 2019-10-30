CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $970-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.98 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

