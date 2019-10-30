D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $435,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

LQDH stock remained flat at $$93.97 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,364. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $96.47.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.