D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 329.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,055 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 210,244 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 344,052 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 85.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,810 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,388 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 172,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,751. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $482,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $855,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

