D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,810 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $106,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $38.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 158.33% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup set a $38.00 price objective on SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

