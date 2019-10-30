D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $158,484,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 437,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,085,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,098,000 after purchasing an additional 321,433 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

