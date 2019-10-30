Dana Bradford Sells 9,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.30. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 27,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

