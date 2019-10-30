Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dana (NYSE:DAN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dana updated its FY19 guidance to $2.85 -3.25 EPS.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,729. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.22. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $597,683.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

