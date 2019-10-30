Davis Rea LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 4.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.2% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 34.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,939 shares of company stock worth $6,865,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.91. 23,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.09. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

