Davis Rea LTD. Sells 152 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 2.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $1,374,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,589 shares of company stock worth $3,158,514 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.30. 36,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

