Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Position Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 51.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the second quarter worth about $56,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

