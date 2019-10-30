DCC (LON:DCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $7,226.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,226 ($94.42) and last traded at GBX 7,194 ($94.00), with a volume of 60473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,144 ($93.35).

DCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.11) to GBX 8,450 ($110.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DCC from GBX 9,500 ($124.13) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DCC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,219.71 ($107.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,004.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,884.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.86.

About DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

