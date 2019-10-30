Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. National Pension Service grew its stake in PPG Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 343,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.26. 31,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,355. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.41 and a twelve month high of $126.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

