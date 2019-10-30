Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co comprises 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $34,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,053 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3,883.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after purchasing an additional 787,091 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 516,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,021,000 after purchasing an additional 284,288 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.65. 22,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.49. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

