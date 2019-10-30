Dearborn Partners LLC Has $28.25 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $28,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $325,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,553,000 after acquiring an additional 187,330 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,833. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $173.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average of $153.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. G.Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total value of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 998 shares in the company, valued at $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

