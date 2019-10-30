Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 2,119 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 52,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 116,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

