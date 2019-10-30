Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after buying an additional 1,760,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,972,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,619,000 after buying an additional 244,544 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,871,000 after buying an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,166,000 after buying an additional 118,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Novartis stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,911. The firm has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

