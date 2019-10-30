Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 354,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,734,000 after acquiring an additional 172,746 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 556,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the period.

NYSE:DECK opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.72. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,368,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

