Dent Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, IDEX, Lykke Exchange and BitForex. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $18.27 million and $267,645.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00215512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.01485056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028211 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00124064 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,875,838,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx, Radar Relay, FCoin, Coinrail, IDEX, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Allbit, Lykke Exchange, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Kucoin, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, WazirX, Binance and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

