DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wellington Shields upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an in-line rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.75.

XRAY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. 1,179,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,692. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 130.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 199,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.5% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 461,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 69,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

