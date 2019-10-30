Desire Market Capitalization Reaches $10,994.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. Desire has a market capitalization of $10,994.00 and $7,879.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,318.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.02019569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.27 or 0.03168457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00638528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00635852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00420397 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,443,172 coins and its circulating supply is 9,843,172 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

