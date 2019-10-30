Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.25 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.25 ($7.27) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.52 ($7.58).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DBK traded down €0.57 ($0.66) on Wednesday, hitting €6.64 ($7.72). The company had a trading volume of 38,794,739 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.83.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.