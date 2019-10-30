Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

BEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.50 ($112.21) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.33 ($120.15).

Shares of ETR:BEI traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €104.70 ($121.74). 527,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company’s 50 day moving average is €106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion and a PE ratio of 32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

