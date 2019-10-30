Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €140.40 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €123.35 ($143.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €135.76 ($157.86).

Shares of DB1 stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €140.85 ($163.78). 762,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a 12-month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 12-month high of €145.95 ($169.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €140.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

