Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LHA. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.40 ($19.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.03 ($19.81).

ETR:LHA opened at €15.63 ($18.17) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52 week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.34.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

