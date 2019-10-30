DHX Media (DHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect DHX Media to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.98 million.

Shares of DHX Media stock opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.87. DHX Media has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$3.69.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

