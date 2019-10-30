DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.41. 7,831,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 30.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

