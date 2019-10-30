Digiwage (WAGE) Hits Market Cap of $13,001.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Digiwage has a market cap of $13,001.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Digiwage has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00700042 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030099 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004081 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

