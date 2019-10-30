Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPK) Trading Down 1.1%

Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPK)’s stock price were down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.16, approximately 5,384 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 7.49% of Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.