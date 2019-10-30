Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.51 and last traded at $43.51, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.85% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

