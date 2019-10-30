Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.40 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 89.67 ($1.17), approximately 13,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 253,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.10 ($1.18).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.24.

Get Diverse Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Diverse Income Trust Company Profile (LON:DIVI)

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diverse Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverse Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.