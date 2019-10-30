Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Diversified Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12, 225 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 37.22%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

