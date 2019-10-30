Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOOM. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sidoti set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $671.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Dmc Global has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

