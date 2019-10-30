Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $120.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.34.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $119.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average of $106.42.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $8,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $83,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,572,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,464 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

