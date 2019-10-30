Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Position Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Domo worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 412.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Domo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Domo stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $467.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.75. Domo Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.68 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 81.35% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.