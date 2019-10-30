Donald E. Gibson Buys 1,000 Shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) CEO Donald E. Gibson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GCBC opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

