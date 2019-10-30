Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 5,743 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 72,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.5% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 44,679 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 300,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,850,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $53.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.