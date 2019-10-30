Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 55.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.98.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,771. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,901. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

