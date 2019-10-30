Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,991. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $149.55 and a 1-year high of $179.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.68.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.6326 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.