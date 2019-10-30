Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 372 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 67,434 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

