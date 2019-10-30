DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.00

DP Eurasia NV (LON:DPEU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 135998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DP Eurasia in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.11.

DP Eurasia Company Profile (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

