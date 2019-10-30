Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RDY opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

