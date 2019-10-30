Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Drax Group (LON:DRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 320 ($4.18). HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRX. Citigroup raised shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 304 ($3.97) in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Drax Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.63 ($4.42).

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 298 ($3.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 247.80 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65). The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 289.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 299.36.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

