DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.013 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

DTE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.36. 194,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $134.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.21.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,733.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,683.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.17.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

