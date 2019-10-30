Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Terreno Realty worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,996,000 after purchasing an additional 605,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,891,000 after purchasing an additional 245,941 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.2% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,529,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,237,000 after purchasing an additional 234,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 336,732 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. 871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $55.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.53 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 36.83%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

