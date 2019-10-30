Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,018 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

NYSE:HII traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.60. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,630. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $242.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.62 and a 200 day moving average of $215.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

