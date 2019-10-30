Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $3.11 Million in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $605,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.81. 2,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,418. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

