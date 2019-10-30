Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.69. The stock had a trading volume of 90,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $154.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Argus began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

